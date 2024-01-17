New Halo season 2 poster shows Master Chief fighting to stop the Fall of Reach

Halo season 2 is fast approaching. To mark the road to the Fall of Reach, GamesRadar+ has the exclusive first look at the new poster from the Paramount series – and things are looking dire for Master Chief and his Spartan allies.

As you can see from the pair of posters below, John (Pablo Schreiber) is surrounded on all sides by the Covenant on what appears to be the planet of Reach. Halo veterans will know only too well what’s in store for the second season if that is, in fact, the franchise’s most iconic battle. The tagline 'Rise from the Fall' certainly backs that up.

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

Halo season 2 picks up six months after the first season and, as the Covenant’s destruction continues to spread across the galaxy (helped by those Energy Swords, no doubt), Master Chief must strike back to avoid a similar fate befalling humanity.

The new season, part of the franchise’s ‘Silver Timeline’ continuity, sees the return of Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. Joining him is Natascha McElhone’s Dr. Halsey, Master Chief’s old Spartan-in-arms Soren (Bokeem Woodbine), Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha), Miranda Keyes (Olive Gray), Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani) and fellow Spartans Natasha Culzac (Riz-028), Bentley Kalu (Vannak-134), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125).

Jen Taylor (Cortana) and Charlie Murphy (Makee) are also part of the Halo season 2 cast alongside newcomers Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington.

You can watch the first trailer for Halo season 2 now.

Halo season 2 will premiere the first two episodes globally on Thursday, February 8 in all countries where Paramount Plus is available.