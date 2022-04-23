Halo Infinite's delayed online co-op mode now has a "late August target"

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has revealed that its "targeting August 2022" to launch campaign co-op.

343 Industries, the team behind Halo Infinite, confirmed that it needed "more time" to work on Infinite's eagerly-anticipated co-op modes last month, but, at the time, was unable to provide an estimated release window.

While no prior Halo game has ever shipped without the ability to play couch and network co-op, the team decided to delay the release of co-op mission and Forge in Halo Infinite. Since then, both online and couch co-op has been delayed, as has Forge, and the ability to replay campaign missions (which, perhaps unsurprisingly, also now sports an August target, too).

Now, however, 343i has confirmed that the team hopes to release the mode in August, even though the news has been revealed by an image of the game's roadmap on a Halo Waypoint post rather than explicitly in writing.

"We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly," Joseph Staten admitted in the latest Halo Waypoint update where the image was shared. "Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we’re also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate.

"As we continue to improve and ramp-up, please understand that all of us at 343 are fully committed to making Halo Infinite the best Halo experience ever," Staten added. "Indeed, the primary reason that we’re extending Season 2 is to give us time before shipping another Season to fully address 'quality of life' improvements based on learnings from Season 1 as well as other data and feedback we’ve collected."

Should you play Halo Infinite in 2022? I certainly think so. While it's true I'm missing co-op missions too, in my write up I said that "I've always thought there's something special about Halo's multiplayer".

"Whereas its contemporaries are obsessed with reinvention, endlessly complicating matters with unlockables and perks and competitive advantages that sometimes seem to unfairly penalize those without the luxury of time, Halo has chiefly stuck to its guns: literally.

"It doesn't matter if you've played once, or 101 times. It doesn't really matter what rank you are (well, beyond bragging rights, I guess) – Halo is genuinely a level playing field. At the end of the day, who survives and who dies comes down to you, your tactics, and good old-fashioned luck. There are no game-breaking God rolls to get you out of a sticky situation here – and it's all the better for it."

