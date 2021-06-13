Halo Infinite release date seemingly leaked for November

The official Xbox Brazil account seems to have confirmed the date

Halo Infinite
The Halo Infinite release date seems to have leaked from the official Xbox Brazil Twitter account, and it looks like we'll be reuniting with Master Chief in November.

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries confirmed during E3 2021 that Halo Infinite will be launching sometime in Holiday 2021, but now it looks like we have a more specific release date to look forward to. According to Xbox Brazil, Halo Infinite is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 9.

The tweet was shared by industry insider Nibel before it was deleted. We were also able to capture a screengrab of the tweet, which we've translated from Portuguese using Twitter's translate feature.

