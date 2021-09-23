Halo Infinite multiplayer beta might be delayed

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta set to begin later today may be delayed as a result of "late-breaking issues."

Speaking in a recent livestream (via Gamespot ), community director Brian Jarrad told viewers that "our hope is that this flight is going to kick off very, very soon." Unfortunately, however, "this may or may not happen," and the studio was looking at a potential "time-shift" for the upcoming test.

Right now, it's not clear exactly what might cause the potential delay. Jarrad said that the team was "in a little bit of a holding pattern due to some late-breaking issues that we found along the way in this release process."

In a tweet early this morning, Jarrad said that there was still no update on flight timing, but that "we'll see how things are looking tomorrow AM and make the call." That should mean that 343 will be looking at the issue again over the next few hours, with a more official announcement to follow later on.

The first test is due to kick off later today, September 23, at 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST, and run until September 26. A second test will run from September 30 to October 3. If this weekend's test is pushed back, 343 might also look to delay the end of the beta to minimise disruption for players, but we'll have to wait for official confirmation to find out for sure.

If you want to wait for the real thing, Halo Infinite is currently set to release on December 8.

