Halo Infinite is downloading "extra data after multiplayer matches"

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is investigating an issue which sees some players downloading up to 1GB of additional - and mysterious - data at the end of each multiplayer match.

Whilst the cause of the additional "extra data" remains unknown, players are reporting that the game client downloads between 300MB and 900MB data after every multiplayer match, unwittingly sucking up data for those with usage caps.

Developer 343i has formally acknowledged the issue, confirming that the team is "investigating" the problem and expects that an "improvement for this issue" will be available next month.

The team is investigating reports of #HaloInfinite downloading extra data after multiplayer matches. An improvement for this issue will be included in August's Drop Pod update. Stay tuned to @Halo for a preview blog with more details on this update. https://t.co/IZxYZbpLVxJuly 22, 2022 See more

"The team is investigating reports of Halo Infinite downloading extra data after multiplayer matches," the Halo Support Twitter account announced. "An improvement for this issue will be included in August's Drop Pod update. Stay tuned to @Halo for a preview blog with more details on this update."

Not everyone is happy to wait until August for a solution, however.

"This is prolly the one situations where I can safely say that is not good enough," responded one unhappy player (opens in new tab) (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)). "Your game is becoming literally unplayable for some people because they can’t financially cover the cost of data [Halo] Infinite takes up. Y’all gotta get on this cuz it’s only gonna get worse over time."

ICYMI, Halo Infinite campaign co-op will not offer online matchmaking even after the mode leaves beta (opens in new tab). A representative for Xbox recently confirmed as much in a statement to GamesRadar+, while also recommending some familiar alternatives to matchmaking.

"Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," the statement reads. "We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta."

Did you catch the news that 343 Industries is working to preserve a bunch of content from pre-release versions of Halo and Halo 2 (opens in new tab), rebuilding them for players and modders to enjoy in the Master Chief Collection?

You'll be forgiven if you've forgotten - or weren't even born yet - but footage of Halo 2's Earth City demo was presented way back at E3 2003. The engine powering that demo was ultimately scrapped and its content never made it into the final release of Halo 2, and there was never much reason to believe it would ever become playable to the public... until now, anyways.

Now, however, a group of developers at 343 Industries have begun restoring content from pre-release versions of various Halo games with the aim of making it playable in the Master Chief Collection.

