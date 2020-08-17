Halo Infinite demo is being recreated in Halo 5 by a fan

The Halo Infinite demo is being recreated in Halo 5 using the game's Forge tools.

As spotted by GamesSpot , streamer Ducain23 has been working on remaking the Halo Infinite campaign demo which debuted in the Xbox Game showcase. Streaming the remake of the demo live on Twitch, you can watch Ducain23 use the Forge tools in Halo 5 to put it together on a map. Using footage of the 8-minute Halo Infinite demo for reference to mirror all of the details of the terrain, it's already looking pretty close to the real thing.

Update on my Halo Infinite Demo map in Halo 5. Making good progress and still have about 700 objects left 😀 pic.twitter.com/TuE1JrohNbAugust 17, 2020

The Halo Infinite gameplay premiere gave us our first proper look at a little slice of the game in action, which is said to have the "most ambitious" campaign yet. The footage saw Master Chief travelling through a big, open environment, both on foot and in a vehicle, and revealed the famous Halo protagonist will have a grappling hook in his arsenal. Prior to the release of the demo, all we'd seen of the game was cinematic trailers, but this finally gave fans a glimpse of the game in motion.

Halo fans have been paying homage to the Halo Infinite demo in all manner of creative ways since it was first shown. Last month, a player brought the gameplay footage to life inside Media Molecule's Dreams. Since Halo has been an Xbox exclusive and only ever released on Xbox and PC, this particular recreation was such a neat and creative way of putting a little bit of Halo action on the PS4.

Originally set to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X that would also launch on Xbox One and PC this Holiday 2020, 343 Industries recently announced that the release date needed to be pushed to 2021.

Halo Infinite should close the ring that is Master Chief and Cortana's saga.