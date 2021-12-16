Gyroid fragments can now spawn on your beach in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gyroids fragments now appear to spawn on the beach as well as the rest of your island.

The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, 2.0.4, dropped yesterday, fixing a suite of bugs including one that made your villagers shed all of their clothes . Alongside the specific fixes, a line at the bottom of the official patch notes states that "other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay."

It's not clear exactly what that means, but Reddit user HourTomato appears to have discovered at least one of the unspecified changes. In a post on the Animal Crossing subreddit, they can be seen posing on the beach next to what's undoubtedly a gyroid fragment, despite the fact that until the patch arrived, the fragments could only be found on solid ground.

It's not clear whether your beach-side Animal Crossing: New Horizons gyroids can be found in addition to the other two that you'll be able to find after it rains or snows, or whether you'll just have to check a little further afield two collect the two existing spawns. Either way, in the middle of winter for the northern hemisphere, perhaps an extra trip to the beach will be a nice way to escape from the cold.

