Guy Ritchie's next heist movie will star John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as siblings – with a mystical twist

Guy Ritchie has a new heist movie in the works for Apple TV Plus – and it will star John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as siblings, Deadline reports.

According to the publication, the movie will follow two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality.

Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man screenwriter James Vanderbilt penned the script, and there are plans to start filming in the first quarter of 2024. The movie doesn't have a release date yet.

Next up for Ritchie is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, an espionage action movie set during the Second World War and featuring an ensemble cast of A-listers including Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes, and Fisher Stevens.

As for Krasinski, he's set to star in IF, which he also wrote and directed. The movie follows a little girl who can see people's imaginary friends and discovers that her upstairs neighbor (played by Ryan Reynolds) has the same ability. The cast also includes Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

Portman's next project, meanwhile, is Lady in the Lake, an Apple TV Plus series directed and written by Honey Boy helmer Alma Har'el, about an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder in '60s Baltimore.

While we wait for Fountain of Youth to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the best Apple TV Plus shows streaming now.