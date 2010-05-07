Guinness' top 50 game series will make you rage

We sort of thought the Guinness Book of World Records was a collection of definite, measurable achievements. Like, that's pretty much everything it represents... or not - the latest edition of theGuinness Gamers' Edition contains a list of the top 50 game series, not by total sales or anything factual like that, but as determined by a public poll. It's horrific.

We get it. The list brings controversy to a collection of otherwise strictly factual achievements, and with controversy comes publicity (this). There's nothing that puts gamers more on edge than a bunch of other peoples' dumb opinions about games... that's why we make lists, and read them, and rage about them. And you will rage about this one, so down a bottle of Hatorade and don't say we didn't warn you. Here's the list:

50. Pro Evolution Soccer

49. Crash Bandicoot

48. Burnout

47. Mario Kart

46. LEGO Batman

45. Diablo

44. Battlefield

43. Star Wars: Battlefront

42. Tom Clancy's

41. Pong

40. Ratchet & Clank

39. StarCraft

38. Gran Turismo

37. Chrono Trigger

36. Need for Speed

35. Left 4 Dead

34. Skate

33. KillZone

32. Bioshock

31. GoldenEye 007

30. God of War

29. The Elder Scrolls

28. Saints Row

27. LittleBigPlanet

26. Rock Band

25. WWE Smackdown Vs. RAW

24. Tomb Raider

23. The Sims

22. Madden NFL

21. Pac-Man

20. Final Fantasy

19. Kingdom Hearts

18. FIFA

17. Runescape

16. Counter-Strike

15. Sonic the Hedgehog

14. Half-Life

13. Fallout

12. Resident Evil

11. Pokémon

10. Grand Theft Auto

9. Super Smash Bros.

8. Gears of War

7. World of Warcraft

6. Super Mario Bros.

5. Metal Gear

4. Guitar Hero

3. Zelda

2. Call of Duty

1. Halo

It's a list of games that are popular with the youth right now (Halo rulez!), with some classics thrown in for good measure. Guitar Hero is better than Mario? And Pokémon? And Fallout, and Half-Life, and Final Fantasy, and... wait... is that Runescape on the list? RUNESCAPE is above Final Fantasy?! OMGRAGE!

And that's the desired reaction of this dumb list (and the previous ones they've published, which were based on polls of industry insiders, and are no better), but so what? There's nothing like a good bout of useless overreaction to ease some of that tension building in your shoulders, so go forth and comment rage - what offends you most about this list? Is it that "Tom Clancy's" is listed as a series? Is it that Skate is even on the list, never mind above StarCraft? Oh, there's so much to hate about, as Guinness put it, "the tastes of the average gamer."

May 6, 2010