Guillermo del Toro's next Netflix movie is a stop-motion animated feature

Following the success of Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro is creating yet another stop-motion animated feature for Netflix.

This time around, Del Toro will adapt The Buried Giant, a fantasy novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro. Per Netflix, the story follows an elderly couple living in a fictional post-Arthurian England where no one retains long-term memories. Del Toro is set to produce, direct, and co-write the script with Dennis Kelly (Matilda the Musical).

"The Buried Giant continues my animation partnership with Netflix and our pursuit of stop-motion as a medium to tell complex stories and build limitless worlds," said Del Toro. "It is a great honor and greater responsibility for me to direct this screenplay which Dennis Kelly and I are adapting from Kazuo Ishiguro’s profound and imaginative novel."

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, a passion project that sat in development hell for many years, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival back in October before streaming on Netflix on December 9. The film won Best Animated Feature Film at the 80th Golden Globes, making Del Toro the first Latino to win in that particular category, and is nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. The voice cast includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Jon Turturro, and Tom Kenny.

The Buried Giant does not yet have a release date.