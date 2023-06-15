Guillermo del Toro only wants to make animated movies in the future

Guillermo del Toro may be best known for movies like The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth, but the filmmaker is keen to take his work in a different direction, revealing that he only wants to make animated films in the future.

"There are a couple more live-action movies I want to do, but not many," del Toro told attendees during an event at Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market (via The Hollywood Reporter). "After that, I only want to do animation. That’s the plan."

The director has already started on this trajectory, as his most recent movie was the 2022 stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio. The film won Best Animated Feature at this year's Oscars and Golden Globes and features an all-star voice cast including Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, and Cate Blanchett. It seems like del Toro wants to stick specifically with the stop-motion style of animation in his future work, too.

"I believe you can make an adult fantasy drama with stop-motion and move people emotionally," he continued. "I think stop-motion can be intravenous, it can go straight to your emotions in a way that no other medium can."

Next up for del Toro, though, is another live-action project. He's adapting Frankenstein for Netflix, with Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth in talks to star, and it's a project he's famously wanted to make for a long time.

