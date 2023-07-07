A Guardians of the Galaxy 3 deleted scene has revealed what happened to the High Evolutionary.

The scene, debuted by IGN, shows the High Evolutionary jailed on Knowhere. Rocket Raccoon locks him in a cell without exchanging a word with him, then walks away. Meanwhile, Kraglin tells Adam Warlock he needs a cooler superhero name than just "Adam," while the rescued children (and monkeys) from the High Evolutionary's ship are shown settling in.

Director James Gunn previously confirmed on Twitter that the villain survived the movie, confirming he ends up "imprisoned on Knowhere."

"It's the whole culmination of Rocket's journey," Gunn added."His shift comes in that he doesn't kill him – he goes from being the least empathetic to the most empathetic Guardian. It seems silly & hollow that he'd refuse to kill him & then leave him on an exploding ship. And, yes, there is a deleted scene. It's really great actually but it messed up the pacing of the end. But you'll see it in the extras eventually."

This is just one of multiple deleted scenes, with others including scenes featuring Peter Quill, Adam Warlock, and Drax.

"He doesn't have any redeeming qualities," High Evolutionary actor Chukwudi Iwuji told us of his character . "He's a proper villain you know, proper with a capital P. He's going after something terrifying, he makes you very uncomfortable, and you're waiting for him to get his comeuppance. And those [qualities] are very fun to play without any apology or any craving for sympathy from the audience's side."

