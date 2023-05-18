GTA publisher's CEO expects a PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S refresh

Take-Two's CEO expects new versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point down the line.

Speaking during a recent earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked by GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab) whether he anticipates seeing hardware refreshes for Sony and Microsoft's consoles. "We probably will," Zelnick said in response to the question, hedging an estimated bet.

However, Zelnick doesn't think they'll "affect the business very much." Despite seeing potential new versions of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S somewhere on the horizon then, the Take-Two CEO clearly doesn't think they'll have much of an impact on the gaming landscape in general.

Rumors about hardware refreshes for both consoles have persisted for months now, with rumors of a new version of the PS5 gaining particular traction of late. Right now though, there's never been any indication from Sony or Microsoft that they're planning on refreshing their hardware for the time being.

Elsewhere, Zelnick's company hinted at a 2024 launch for GTA 6. Take-Two is expecting to receive a whopping $8 billion in net bookings for the fiscal year 2025, which begins next year in 2024, and that sure sounds like they're planning on launching a true blockbuster title like GTA 6.

These figures mean the company is expecting their net bookings to jump up by around $3 billion in the next fiscal year. Releasing the hotly anticipated GTA 6 sure would be one way to practically guarantee that money, given what a historic success GTA 5 has been for Take-Two ever since it launched back in 2013.

Last year, a Chinese tech giant said it expects new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S models to arrive later this year.