GTA Online says I love you with Valentines bonus

It turns out GTA Online is better at remembering Valentines Day than that semi-attractive person you settled for in your late twenties. To celebrate the international day of love, the game is getting special in-game items, discounts and bonuses.

To start with, there's double dollars on all Gunrunning Sell Missions until February 20, and double and cash and RP on the Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part, Hardest Target , Trap Door and Siege Mentality team based modes.

As for Valentines shopping...

"This week, grab 30% off all Be My Valentine content - including the Albany Roosevelt, Albany Valor and all Valentine's Day Clothing.," says Rockstar. "You can also pick up any weapon from Ammu-Nation at a 30% discount, get up to 40% off all Bunkers, the Mobile Operations Center and much, much more."

There's a new car too, the Declasse Vamos - available exclusively at Southern San Andreas Super Autos - and even if you can't afford the car, a special Declasse Logo Tee you can grab for free by playing before February 20.

"Believe it or not, the Vamos began life in 1960 as a sensible and straight-edge compact car," says Rockstar. "But over the course of the decade, something wonderful happened. It moved out of its parents' garage and started hanging around with V8's and fastbacks. Its wheelbase lengthened, its grille expanded, and its hood got so long and flat you could spend a whole summer of love on it. These days, it's exactly the kind of bad influence you were looking for."

