GTA Online now has futuristic laser guns because bullets are so 2018

New year, new ways to reduce your Los Santos enemies to piles of carbonised bone. The latest update to GTA Online brings with it the Unholy Hellbringer and Widowmaker - "exclusive Republican Space Ranger Edition weapons" that can be purchased at in-game Ammu-Nation stores.

It's hard to believe that you need any other incentives to drop into GTA Online this week, as if a gun that spits "molten chunks of Second Amendment" wasn't enough, but there are also a bunch of discounts to take advantage of. These include 35% off Biker Businesses, 30% of Facilities, and 35% off vehicles like the Mammoth Hydra, the Nagasaki Shotaro and the Weeny Issi Classic. Biker Business Sales are paying out double cash too, so now's the time to grow your criminal portfolio.

If you're looking for XP rather than inventory, it's double in-game earnings and RP on the Arena War Series, as well as the Hasta La Vista, Vehicle Vendetta and Vespucci Job vehicle-based competitive modes. Bomb Ball started before Christmas, and if you haven't checked it out yet think of it as soccer, just without "all those fussy technicalities and restrictions on violence." Instead of worrying about being offside, you just do your best to blow up the other team.

"In The Vespucci Job, you're either the lunatic in the Issi Classic trying to hit every checkpoint in time — or you’re a squad car right behind," says Rockstar, while in Hasta La Vista "truckers in big rig cabs hunt down a team of cyclists."

The bonuses will be in place until January 14.