GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto 5 is officially back on Xbox Game Pass starting from today.

Earlier today, the Xbox Game Pass received a slate of new titles for both its PC and console versions. Most notable among these additions to the service, probably because it's one of the best-selling games ever made, is none other than Rockstar's GTA 5, that small indie you might've heard of.

In actual fact, you don't have to wait long at all until you can play GTA 5 via Xbox Game Pass, because it's available on the service right now. Although there is both the last and new-gen versions of the hit game included, GTA 5 isn't available via PC Game Pass right now.

It's worth noting that GTA 5 has been on Xbox Game Pass a few times over the last few years. It's undoubtedly one of the more high-profile titles on the subscription service, even if it is over a decade old at this point, but that hasn't stopped it from coming and going every few months or so.

Hey, if you just couldn't get enough of those ever-gestating GTA 6 rumors, this is the perfect excuse to delve back into the hit 2013 game. Considering the latest helping of rumors and speculation had GTA 6 launching as soon as next year in 2024, this might be your last chance to get in a replay of GTA 5, as lengthy as it is.

Elsewhere, the Xbox Game Pass post above confirms what we already knew about Capcom's new dinosaur shooter, Exoprimal. No, the game still isn't called Dino Crisis, but it is a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC players alike later this month on July 14.

