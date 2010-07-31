GR’s Saturday Giveaway: StarCraft II Collector’s Edition and more

What%26rsquo;s in the StarCraft II Collector%26rsquo;s Edition Box?

Empirically speaking, we can't really confirm what's in the luscious, grey Collector's Edition box. We didn’t open it because we wanted to keep it in mint condition for one of you! But we’ll take Blizzard’s word for it. Here's what should be in there:



- The Art of StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty, a 176-page book featuring artwork from the game

- An exclusive 2GB USB flash drive replica of Jim Raynor's dog tag, which comes preloaded with the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War® expansion set

- A behind-the-scenes DVD containing over an hour of developer interviews, cinematics with director’s commentary, and more

- The official StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty soundtrack CD, containing 14 epic tracks from the game along with exclusive bonus tracks

- StarCraft comic book issue #0, a prequel to the comic series

- A World of Warcraft® mini Thor in-game pet that can be applied to all World of Warcraft characters on a single Battle.net account

- Exclusive Battle.net downloadable content, including special portraits for your Battle.net profile, decals to customize your units in-game, and a visually unique version of the terran Thor unit







Above: A look at some of the goodies inside





StarCraft II: Heaven%26rsquo;s Devils

Also included in our StarCraft prize packis a copy of StarCraft II: Heaven’s Devils, a novel by William C. Dietz. We hear that there are lots of words in this book about StarCraft.



The first sentence in the book:

The early morning sun was a blinding ball of fire in the sky, and the hot air shimmered as it rose off the long queue of fuel trucks that snaked the curve and disappeared over the rise beyond.

The last sentence in the book:

Not ever.



To find out what happens in between, you’ll have to read StarCraft II: Heaven’s Devils for yourself!



To enter, just leave a comment on this article by 9:00 am (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 3. One grand prize winner receive the StarCraft II Collector’s Edition, a copy of StarCraft II: Heaven’s Devils, and a StarCraft II t-shirt. Two runners-up will receive StarCraft II t-shirts. You can read our official contest rules,here.



Good luck!



July 31, 2010



UPDATE: We are no longer accepting new entries for this contest. Winners will be announced on this week's episode of TalkRadar, which will air on Friday, August 6. Good Luck!