Grab this spill-resistant Logitech keyboard for just $42

If you, like so many other gaming enthusiasts around the world, like to multi-task - basically eat and snack while at your keyboard at various times of the day - then chances are your keyboard is getting kind of gross. That could eventually cause issues, especially if you're using a mechanical keyboard.

If this is you and you're after a more robust, food-proof keyboard then Amazon's got just the thing: Logitech G213's gaming keyboard is just $42 right now, which is a handy $28 off the normal price of $70 – representing a 40% saving. This is a perfect remedy for those with a busy desk, busy schedule and who game.

This isn't a mechanical keyboard, but these keys are "tuned" to enhance how tactile they feel for ultra-responsive feedback that's supposedly rated about 4x faster than other standard keyboards, according to Logitech. Most importantly, it's spill-resistant, so if you happen to make a mess while crunching and munching your dinner, you don't have to worry about destroying your keyboard or making it malfunction. And for the price, you really can't go wrong.

Want something a little more robust? Choose one of our other picks for the best gaming keyboard around, and see if there's something that suits you a bit better. And don't forget to team it with a contender for title of best gaming mouse top, so that you can complete your hand-bound setup.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.