Grab this cheap 55-inch 4K TV for a quick guest room upgrade

It's always good to have a backup TV. Maybe you've got an extra room you want to convert into a dedicated gaming space. Maybe you have a guest bedroom that your family members typically sleeps in when they visit and you want to upgrade their temporary quarters. No matter your reasoning, this is a great deal on a budget TV that's worth the price, especially if you're not looking to corner the market on quality.

Best Buy is currently offering this Insignia 55-inch 4K LED TV for just $299, which is $130 down from its typical price of $430. But you also get a little something extra for your trouble: a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) for a $50 value as well as $30 off Sling TV and Stars, if you opt to use those services.

Plenty of screen real-estate, 2160p resolution, all the smart TV apps you likely use regularly, and HDR support. It won't blow other TVs out of the water, but it's well worth your time.

Plus, this particular model is the Fire TV edition, so you can use your included Echo Dot to control your TV as well as all your other Alexa-enabled devices. So whoever ends up using your TV can simply control the set with their voice if they so choose. Losing remotes is so early 2000s.

Keep in mind, of course, that this is a cheaper TV to begin with, but you do get a large screen for your money, and this is less money you'll be out to begin with. But everyone can do with a spare, right, and if you're looking for a 4K set, be sure to check out the best TVs for gaming.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.