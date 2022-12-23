Gorgeous Chrono Trigger-inspired RPG Sea of Stars launches Summer 2023

Sea of Stars officially has a Summer 2023 release window, developer and publisher Sabotage Studio has announced.

The Chrono Trigger-inspired RPG was recently delayed to 2023, but this is the first we're hearing of a Summer launch window. The news was revealed during the final day (opens in new tab) of Nintendo's week-long Winter indie showcase, in which we saw some new and absolutely enchanting gameplay footage from Sea of Stars.

The new footage shows a group of characters floating down a river at night and crashing down a pair of waterfalls. At one of the waterfalls' base is a natural fountain that shoots the characters into the air and onto a platform above. The environments and character models look utterly gorgeous and I can't wait to play this next summer.

We also got to hear from Sea of Stars' legendary composer, Yasunori Mitsuda, who's known for his magnificent body of work (opens in new tab) which includes Chrono Trigger, Mario Party, Smash Bros., and Xenoblade. Mitsuda explained how he's working to give Sea of Stars that "Super Nintendo style" sound while also ensuring all aspects of the game feel "unified."

In case this is the first you're hearing of Sea of Stars, it's a retro turn-based RPG drawn up in the style of 16-bit classics like the aforementioned Chrono Trigger, but also Dragon Quest 3, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Secret of Mana. Sabotage is known for the acclaimed 2018 action platformer The Messenger, which also looks like it came straight from the 16-bit era.

"Promising the Sabotage touch in every system, Sea of Stars aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration and interactions with the environment, while still offering a hearty slice of nostalgia and good old, simple fun."

Find out where Chrono Trigger ranked on our list of the best SNES games ever made.