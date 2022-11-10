Google Stadia refunds are starting now with most aiming to complete by January 2023

Google has now begun issuing refunds for Stadia purchases to customers.

Yesterday on November 9, the official Google Stadia Twitter account published the announcement below, announcing the immediate issuing of refunds for customers. The refunds actually started later that day, so at the time of writing today on November 10, refunds should now be rolling out to Google Stadia players around the world.

Quick update: refunds are beginning to roll out as of this week, Stadians. Keep an eye on your email for details.More info here: https://t.co/9zpXx612pDNovember 9, 2022 See more

In the blog post (opens in new tab) the Stadia account links to, there's a heap of further info on the refunds process. The purchase of games, add-ons, and subscription content all fund within the refunds, which Google expects to process the "majority" of between now and January 18, 2023.

That date is when Google Stadia servers are being turned off for good. In theory at least, it's a positive sign that Google wants to process the majority of refunds before servers for their own platform are turned off, but it remains to be seen how fast and thorough the refund process rolls out now.

Google will automatically refund your purchases, so there's nothing customers need to do now. However, if the refund fails for any reason, Google will email your corresponding email for your Google account, so keep an eye on your inbox if you don't want to miss out on receiving your refunds.

Those who made 20 or less transactions via Google Stadia will receive an email notifying them for each individual refund. If you made 21 or more purchases though, you'll receive one email summarising all refunds, mercifully sparing your inbox from being spammed over and over.

