GoldenEye 007 finally launches this week on Switch and Xbox

GoldenEye 007 will finally be back on modern platforms when it comes to Nintendo Switch and Xbox systems this Friday, January 27.

Nintendo and Microsoft announced just earlier today on January 25 that GoldenEye 007 would be coming to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass later this week on January 27. When Friday rolls around, all subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and Xbox's subscription service will be able to download GoldenEye 007 straight away.

This, somewhat unfortunately, is the only way GoldenEye 007 is returning to a modern Nintendo. GoldenEye 007 seemingly won't be available for standalone purchase on Nintendo Switch systems, and as soon as your subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service expires, you'll immediately lose access to the remastered game.

Is was back in September that Microsoft announced GoldenEye 007 would be coming to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms at some point in the near future. Right now, it's not entirely clear if GoldenEye 007 will be available for purchase on Xbox systems outside of download via Xbox Game Pass, as it isn't available outside a subscription service on Nintendo's device.

One important thing to reiterate is that only the Switch of GoldenEye 007 will feature online multiplayer. This was one unfortunate catch of the remaster, announced last year, as Xbox players will have to make do with local multiplayer action if they want to go head-to-head with others.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look over all the new titles coming to both Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms throughout the rest of the year.