Going AFK in Elden Ring is becoming a competitive sport

Elden Ring players are still going AFK all the time, but they aren't just farming runes by exploiting PvP anymore – at least not in the normal lazy way .

A few weeks ago, players discovered that you could easily generate Runes by continually luring in Invaders and auto-summoned defenders after getting into a normally inaccessible position. Without access to Torrent, Invaders couldn't easily kill or even reach you, so they'd often die to the defenders or simply to gravity. This has become so disruptive to PvP in some areas that players have since rallied around killing these AFK players however they can , and this in turn sparked an arms race to find the most inventive way to AFK.

Yesterday alone, Elden Ring players shared two wildly different approaches to AFK farming. One user has used the popularity of AFKing in Limgrave as a smokescreen to ambush and utterly embarrass Invaders:

At the other end of the spectrum, plenty of players have demonstrated why farming runes through PvP is not only annoying, it's inefficient. Why suck the fun out of multiplayer when you could get way more Runes without any risk just by optimizing (read: macroing) the famous blood palace farm?

In the immediate aftermath of PvP's AFK infection, some players flipped the script and started hiding in plain sight, using sneaky items and armor choices to cosplay the local enemies. This didn't always work, but it's a heck of a lot more inventive than jumping to a far-off ledge and walking away from the game.