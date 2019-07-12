Gods and Monsters took Assassin's Creed Odyssey's special abilities and "put it on steroids"

Ubisoft showed off its new open-world adventure Gods and Monsters at E3, and today we got more details about the abilities your hero will have to help them survive in the world of Ancient Greece myths and legends.

"We designed [Assassin's Creed] Odyssey with special abilities, so we took that and put it on steroids for Gods & Monsters," said creative director Jonathan Dumont. "When you're fighting and you trigger your abilities, you're going to wreck the enemies you're facing. You can expect fast-paced combat that takes place on the ground and the air. For example, if you're fighting a cyclops, you may have to double jump to reach his head and hit him in the eye to blind him, so then you can fight him on the ground. We also have aerial enemies like harpies."

Dumont also promised that there will be plenty of magical items to play with, including the Boots of Hermes, which give you the power to double-jump. "There are plenty of items like that, but we're saving them for future surprises," he teased.

Despite the game's mythical subject matter, according to senior producer Marc-Alexis Côté the development team is still applying the same "rigorous historical approach" as it would to a more factually based Assassin's Creed title. Luckily, they knew just the expert to help.

"Dr. Stéphanie-Anne Ruatta, the historian who helped us on Assassin's Creed Odyssey , actually specializes in mythology, so we couldn't have found a better person to help us with Gods and Monsters," added Dumont.

Gods and Monsters will be released on February 25, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.