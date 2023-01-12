God of War's Kratos voice actor won't let anyone stand in the way of his live-action dreams - not even Dave Bautista

The voice of Kratos is making it clear that he's still gunning for the role in the God of War TV series - by taking lighthearted swings at wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista.

In a tweet yesterday, Christopher Judge, who voiced and motion-captured Kratos in God of War and God of War: Ragnarok , responded to an article suggesting Dave Bautista - star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion - should play the role.

Judge's initial response was relatively light-hearted, if slightly nonplussed, but he went on to comment again. Ten minutes after that first tweet, he sent another message (opens in new tab), saying, "Don't get me wrong, I think Dave Bautista is great, but…"

It's not the first time that Judge has put his name forward for the role, and also not the first time that he's done so over a former wrestler. Late last year, when a peculiar fan-casting suggested Triple H for the role of Kratos, Judge popped up to make his desire to play the God of War clear.

For Bautista's part, he's already made his video game dream role apparent. Back in November, he posed in full Gears of War armour as part of an apparent bid to play Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War movie. I'd argue he's still an interesting option for Kratos, having spoken recently about his desire to take on a wider range of more nuanced roles, but acknowledging the difficulty that his 6'4", 290lbs frame creates when it comes to finding those jobs. Recent depictions of Kratos could create those opportunities, but at least one person will be standing in his way.

