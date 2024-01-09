Underrated PS Vita classic’s film adaptation gets first look alongside God of War TV show update

Sony has gone buck wild at its CES 2024 presentation, updating fans on multiple adaptations of classic – and cult classic – PlayStation properties.

"We are delighted to have writing underway [on God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn]," Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said on-stage at CES, a global tech event.

God of War, coming to Prime Video, was announced back in 2022 with Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins serving as showrunner.

Horizon Zero Dawn, meanwhile, is heading to Netflix with Umbrella Academy’s Steve Blackman heading up the project as showrunner.

"Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story," Blackman told Netflix’s Tudum back in August 2022.

Bizarrely, an 11-second clip of the Gravity Rush movie – yes, that’s a thing – was also shown. It features a motion-capture actor held up on wires, as well as how that’ll translate onto our screens.

Gravity Rush, developed by Team Gravity, was a mind-bending, gravity-warping open-world platformer that saw protagonist Kat flip gravity on its head and served as one of the PlayStation Vita’s brightest (and most unique) exclusives. A sequel was released in 2017, but the property has been dormant since – at least on consoles.

A Patpon project, subtitled with ‘IP Development Gaming/Anime’ was also shown off separately in Sony’s Realizing Visions trailer, which perhaps indicates a remake or an anime could be in the works for the 2007 PSP rhythm battler.

