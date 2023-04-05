God of War Ragnarok's New Game Plus update is here with a new level cap and tons of new gear

The long-awaited God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus update is finally here, and if you're curious about the new unlockables, Sony's offered a great big breakdown of all the details.

All of your gear will carry over from your original save when you start a New Game Plus run, except for the Sonic and Hex arrows. That does mean, yes, you will start the game with the Draupnir Spear, though you won't be able to use it to access unlockable areas until you reach the relevant part of the story. You'll also start the game with the Armor of the Black Bear. That's the cloak Kratos wears in the initial sled chase, though here it offers strength and defense bonuses and gives you Bifrost shards for last-second evade timing.

New Game Plus runs will offer an increased level cap, and you'll be able to convert level 9 equipment into Plus versions that you can continue leveling. There are new enchantments to equip in your Amulet slot, new Berserker Soul drops with big stat enchantments, and a new set of difficulty-boosting enchantments called Burdens.

The Niflheim arena has also been expanded with a bunch of new enemies, and the option to have one of eight different characters fight alongside you. On the combat tip, the super-tough optional boss have new moves when you fight them in NG+.

On top of all that, there's new equipment to unlock, too. The Ares and Zeus armors return from the 2018 game, and the new Spartan armor is built for a challenge, giving you no perks and no stats with which to boost Kratos's power. You can see all the new stuff over on the PlayStation Blog post (opens in new tab), or just go download the update for yourself - it is, as mentioned above, available right now.

