We finally have official English lyrics for the God of War and Ragnarok themes, and boy are they sad

Nearly five years after the release of 2018's God of War, composer Bear McCreary has finally released English translations for the game's main theme and the updated version used for God of War Ragnarok, and they're as sad as you'd expect.

McCreary outlined the making of the songs in a lengthy new blog post (opens in new tab) also featuring input from game director Eric Williams, narrative director Matt Sophos, score producer Keith Leary, music affairs manager Justin Fields, and translator Björn Thorarensen. McCreary says fans got "impressively close" with their own translations of the theme's Old Norse lyrics, but this is the first time we've heard them straight from the horse's mouth.

"For the God of War games, I always began my creative journey by crafting themes," McCreary says. "I knew if I could write themes that became iconic for specific characters, story arcs, and realms, that they would ultimately translate to deeper emotional connections for the gaming audience. Most of my themes feature prominent lyrics to help listeners identify them."

As a base, here are the English lyrics to the titular God of War theme:

Exiled god. Father's shame. Mother's hope. Child in pain.

Exiled god. Father's shame. Mother's hope. Child in pain. Son of war.

Truth denied. Wounds remain.

Heal his rage.

Exiled god. Storm of hate. Growing fear. Wounds remain. Confront the past.

Divine plague. My sins laid bare.

Trust the boy. Heal his rage.

Curse of blood. Beyond repair.

Trust the boy. Heal his rage.

He will leave. I've no redemption.

Exiled god. Father's shame. Mother's hope. Child in pain.

Exiled god. Storm of hate. Trust the boy. Heal his rage.

Growing fear. Wounds remain.

He's in pain. He needs a father not a god. Curse of blood. I've no redemption.

Wounds remain. Confront the past.

"The Kratos Theme would return for God of War Ragnarök, though I felt strongly it needed to be altered to reflect the fact that the Kratos in this game carries with him his character growth from the last game," Sophos explains.

Indeed, many parts of Ragnarok's main theme are identical, but several sections have been changed or expanded. For example, the third verse now reads: "Letting go - Takes great strength."

Another verse alludes to Loki, saying: "A Giant - Dwells in the youth. A god's son - Grows stronger. A Giant - Still young. A god's son - Grows stronger. He will leave. I've no redemption."

Naturally, Ragnarok is also mentioned. 'Ragnarok - Approaches," the final verse begins. "Prophecy - Upon the wall. Who then shall fall? Ragnarok."

You'll find the lyrics for many more songs from God of War and Ragnarok in McCreary's post, including themes for Loki, Odin, Angrboda, and the Huldra brothers, as well as areas like Alfheim and Svartalfheim. It's a fascinating look under the hood of the game's score, and will likely be an emotional trip for fans who've finished both games.