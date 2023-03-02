God of War: Ragnarok, Stray, and Elden Ring lead this year's BAFTA nominations

God of War: Ragnarok leads Elden Ring in the BAFTA GamesAwards nominations, thanks in no small part to its astounding voice acting.

The nominees for this year's awards, announced earlier today, grant fifteen nods to God of War: Ragnarok, with eight offered to FromSoftware's latest. While the two games will be competing directly against one another in several categories, it's Ragnarok's cast that boosts its nomination count, with both Christopher Judge as Kratos and Sunny Suljic as Atreus nominated for the title of Performer in a Leading Role. On top of that, Adam J Harrington (Sindri), Danielle Bisutti (Frya), Laya Deleon Hayes (Angrboda), and Ryan Hurst (Thor) all received nominations for Performer in a Supporting Role.

Also outperforming Elden Ring is Stray, claiming a total of nine nominations. The three front-runners will be directly competing in a number of categories, including Animation, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Technical Achievement, and EE Game of the Year, which will be voted on by the public.

Immortality and Horizon Forbidden West both claimed six nominations apiece, with Tunic and A Plague Tale: Requiem claiming five each. Woven in among those games are a few smaller surprises, including Trombone Champ, both Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World from Roll7, and Vampire Survivors, which is nominated for both Best Game and Debut Game.

The winners of this year's BAFTA Games Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 30.