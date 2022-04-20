God of War Ragnarok producer says "something cool is coming," but "it's just not ready to be shown"

By published

"Everybody is heads-down, hard at work. We are perfectionists."

God of War Ragnarok
(Image credit: Sony)

God of War director Cory Barlog says that "something cool is coming" when it comes to God of War Ragnarok.

In a video posted to Twitter, Barlog explained that sony Santa Monica was "incredibly thankful to the fans and the community for all the love and support we've received throughout all this time, because without that support we would not be able to continue making games. It is your support that allows us to keep doing the things that we love to do."

See more

That segued immediately into a discussion about the studio's upcoming sequel to its 2018 reboot. Barlog described God of War Ragnarok as "the elephant in the room," and said that "we haven't said a lot about this. That's because everybody is heads-down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three, there is so much going on right now that I just wish that we could share with you, but it's just not ready to be shown."

Hopefully, however, we won't be waiting too long for more info. Barlog said that "the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it, because we don't want to hold any of this back. so please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we - everybody here at Santa Monica - is so incredibly thankful for all the support you've given us."

We've heard little about Ragnarok since its full reveal last year, which unfortunately came in the wake of a delay last summer that pushed it to 2022. Sparse news since then has had some fans worried, but in January Sony reiterated that God of War Ragnarok remains on track for a release this year

With that in mind, it seems pretty likely that Sony and the Santa Monica studio are gearing up for a reveal in the coming months. E3 2022 might have been cancelled, but PlayStation has already been absent from the traditional conference schedule for a couple of years, so we could see Kratos and Atreus rear their heads in a State of Play some time in May or June.

Though God of War has been delayed, there are still a ton of upcoming PS5 games coming this year and beyond to be excited about.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.