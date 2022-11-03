God of War Ragnarok has all the graphics modes you could want

As the God of War Ragnarok release date edges ever closer, Sony has given us our first proper look at the various graphical options we'll have to choose from — and there are a lot of them.

The announcement came via a tweet from Santa Monica Studio and details no fewer than six different options for PS5 players as well as three more for PS4 and PS4 Pro owners. Which you'll choose will depend on whether you want all the detail or buttery-smooth motion, but either way, you're probably in for a good time.

With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETbNovember 3, 2022 See more

The options that most PS5 players are going to want to choose from include "Favor Performance" and "Favor Quality." The former means you'll get a variable resolution of somewhere between 1440p and 4K, but with a 60fps target frame rate. That's the option for those who want to get every frame their console can throw at them.

But the latter is probably the one you're going to want to use when showing off how great this game can look. That "Favor Quality" mode gets you 4K output at a target of 30fps, Sony says.

Then there are further options beyond that including combinations of High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) depending on which route you want to go and whether you have the TV to support it.

Things are a little less exciting for those playing on the PS4 Pro, though. Your only options are to favor performance or quality but no matter what you do you're looking at a 30fps experience. The same goes for the base PS4, except now you're stuck with 1080p for obvious reasons.

It's probably fair to say that nobody will be left wanting there, except those hoping for some sort of 120Hz refresh rate. And we can expect the graphical options to be even more impressive when a PC version of God of War Ragnarok arrives, too.

God of War Ragnarok arrives on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.

