God of War: Ragnarok gets new placeholder release date and fans are worried about a delay

God of War: Ragnarok has got a new placeholder release date, and fans are worried this means the game has been delayed.

As highlighted in a thread on Resetera (opens in new tab), a tweet from the account @PlaystationSize (opens in new tab) - which is known for sharing PSN database updates - revealed that God of War: Ragnarok has changed from having a September 30 (placeholder) release date to December 31. This has led many fans to believe that the highly anticipated sequel will be delayed to the end of 2022.

It’s important to keep in mind though that neither PlayStation nor developer Santa Monica Studio have announced an official release date - other than the 2022 window - for God of War Ragnarok yet. This means it’s not been confirmed that it was ever supposed to launch in September, or has been delayed at all.

🚨 God of War Ragnarök Release Date Changed From September 30 To December 31 (Place-Holder)🟦 Q4 🤔🟥 #GodofWarRagnarok #PS4 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/bphW2w9BdaJune 8, 2022 See more

We can’t blame fans for thinking the worse though. The last few years have given us a number of game delays, with some of the more recent ones being Bethesda’s Starfield and Redfall , Square Enix’s Forspoken , and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 . It’s also probably not a coincidence that PlayStation is yet to announce a release date for God of War: Ragnarok when we're already halfway through 2022.

We have however seen a number of hints recently which could mean we're closer to launch than we realize. Just a few days ago it was spotted that God of War: Ragnarok had been rated by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee, meaning the game must be somewhat near to being completely finished. We also noticed some God of War: Ragnarok merch set to launch this Summer, which would be weird if we weren’t due the game at least sometime soon.