God of War Ragnarok fans debate whether Fenrir could become an ally in the new game

God of War Ragnarok fans are divided on whether the towering wolf Fenrir could ally himself with Kratos and Atreus in the new game.

Be warned: there are potentially some spoilers here for God of War: Ragnarok!

Over the past day or so, fans looking forward to Sony Santa Monica's new game have been fervently discussing the nature of Fenrir, who was just revealed to be a part of Ragnarok earlier this month in a brand new CGI trailer.

Now, as those familiar with Norse mythology might well know, Loki is the father of Fenrir. Those who played through 2018's God of War will likely remember a pretty shocking revelation near the conclusion of the game: Atreus also went by the name Loki to the Jotnar, a race of giants in God of War.

God of War Ragnarok fans are therefore debating whether the new game will actually play into this mythology. Some are convinced that Fenrir will eventually ally himself with Kratos and Atreus because of his links to the latter, with some hoping the giant wolf may even go to battle with the pair.

One fan points out that the gods traditionally imprisoned Fenrir, which could well fuel his hatred for them in the new game. If this is the case, it could be that the character initially despises both Kratos and Atreus for this reason, before allying himself with them further on in the game.

No matter the outcome, the confirmation of Fenrir in Ragnarok has opened up a ton of possibilities for the new God of War game. We won't have to wait too long to find out answers though, as God of War Ragnarok is slated to release later this year on November 9 for PS4 and PS5.

Oh, and there's the God of War Ragnarok Jotnar edition to look forward to, complete with Thor's very own hammer.