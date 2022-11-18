God of War Ragnarok boss teases "a story for another game," and fans are taking the bait

Say, whatever happened to Jormungandr?

Jormungandr in God of War
God of War 2018 director, Sony Santa Monica creative director, and known Twitter troll Cory Barlog is teasing "a story for another game" after the seemingly definitive conclusion of God of War Ragnarok.

I'm going to keep this as vague as I can, but consider this your spoiler warning. The world serpent Jormungandr returns in Ragnarok to advise Atreus about Loki and Ragnarok, then plays a role in the titular apocalypse only to disappear back into time.

At least one fan found Jormungandr's disappearance from the story unsatisfying, telling Barlog directly that they felt it was an indication that the Norse God of War saga should've been told across three games.

"It's cool you don't like it. No worries," Barlog responded. "But in the 2018 game Kratos, Atreus and Freya discuss Jormy when riding the gondola before going to Alfheim. She talks about how Jormy just appears one day and no one knows why/how. In Ragnarok, we close that loop connecting it to Loki."

Barlog followed up that tweet by saying "but how he got back in time… well… that's a story for another game."

Yes, that's Barlog talking about "another game" telling the story of a Norse creature when God of War's Nordic saga is over. It's pretty clear Barlog is joking here - at least, you should not take this as the announcement of the next God of War game - but fans have been quick to take the bait.

At least a few seem to be in on the joke, though.

For now, the God of War Ragnarok studio is "spread out on a lot of different things".

