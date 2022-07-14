God of War Ragnarok 60 FPS and 30 FPS 4K graphics modes seemingly leaked early

A retailer has seemingly leaked details on God of War Ragnarok's performance and resolution modes, which will offer a choice between 30 FPS and 60 FPS targets.

UK retailer ShopTo sent an email to customers today ahead of Ragnarok's pre-orders going live, promising that the game will let you "switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps." Based on the way the information is written and the screenshots attached, it seems these details were provided by Sony - though the PlayStation brand has not yet officially confirmed the info.

You can see the ShopTo email (opens in new tab) in full here, though there aren't many additional details of note. The game will support the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller, and will also include 3D audio support.

Those two performance options aren't much of a surprise either way, as other first-party PS5 games, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West, have typically launched with similar features. Additional graphics modes, like 40 FPS targets intended for 120hz screens, have often been implemented by developers after launch.

As previously announced, God of War Ragnarok pre-orders open tomorrow, July 15. It's safe to expect official information from Sony as those early purchases go live. (Just be aware of what you are and are not getting with that expensive collector's edition.) The release date of November 9 was finally confirmed earlier this month, after a lengthy bout of drama over the reveal.

Following the latest cinematic trailer, Ragnarok fans really want to become friends with Fenrir.