Go to American Truck Simulator's Montana early, get a sick airbrushed bear

American Truck Simulator's Montana DLC has launched, and developer SCS Software has a host of free updates ready to support the launch.

Montana follows the format of previous American Truck Simulator DLC releases, providing a full new state to explore at an $11.99 / £9.99 / €11.99 price tag. There are 15 cities and 17 settlements to explore, plus a whole lot of beautiful sites around locations like the Glacier and Yellowstone national parks.

As usual with new state releases, SCS has a community event here to encourage early adopters to pick up the DLC. If the community drives 100 million miles on jobs across Montana before September 25, everyone gets a Sapphire Meadowlark ornament. Individual players who drive to 12 of the 15 Montana cities will get a radical Montana Grizzly paint job for their truck.

Two days ago, SCS also unveiled a "secret project" the studio had been working on with truck manufacturer Western Star: an in-game version of the Western Star 57X, the real-life counterpart of which was revealed on the same day. The new truck is available for free, whether or not you pick up Montana.

SCS Software is digging back into its own history books with Montana, as the state previously appeared in the studio's 18 Wheels of Steel series, long before Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator became unlikely Steam hits. They're also continuing to bury Easter eggs for the community in various updates, so eagle-eyed truckers have a reason to keep rolling.

