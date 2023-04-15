Ghostwire: Tokyo quietly adds controversial anti-tamper system Denuvo

Bethesda has added the controversial anti-tamper technology, Denuvo, to Ghostwire: Tokyo's PC version.

Whilst it was not formally announced by publisher Bethesda, the software was quietly added as part of Tango Gameworks' big Spider's Thread update, which rolled out earlier this week. DSOGaming (opens in new tab) ran some tests to confirm its suspicions and it was right: Ghostwire does indeed now use the technology.

Adding Denuvo at this point, a year after release, is quite the surprise, and many players are speculating that its late arrival intimates that DLC may soon be on the way.

For others, it raises questions about whether other big Bethesda games like Starfield will also include the software, which is often blamed for impacting performance on PC, such as the well-publicized issues surrounding Resident Evil Village's PC port (opens in new tab).

Ghostwire: Tokyo director Kenji Kimura is already expressing interest in developing a sequel and DLC for the original game (opens in new tab).

"I think that when things calm down a bit more, and when I've cooled down a bit more, I'll have ideas for DLC and sequels, and I'll want to make them," Kimura said last month. "Nothing has been decided yet, so I can't tell you anything more than that."

Even though it originally launched as a PlayStation console exclusive, a Ghostwire: Tokyo sequel may well have some degree of Xbox exclusivity due to Microsoft's acquisition of the game's publisher, Bethesda (opens in new tab).

"Ghostwire: Tokyo feels like a throwback to a different era of action game design," Josh wrote in our Ghostwire: Tokyo GamesRadar+ review (opens in new tab), in which we gave the supernatural chiller 3.5 stars out of five.

"It takes an off-beat approach to world design, story encounters, and combat pacing that won't be for everyone, but if you can get it to click into place you'll have a resoundingly chill time hunting ghosts throughout Tokyo."