Ghostbusters: Back In Town bridges the gap between Afterlife and the new movie

The Ghostbusters are coming home. After a sojourn in Oklahoma during Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next installment of the classic franchise returns to the original movies' New York City setting. But how will the Spenglers settle in? We'll find out in a new comic from Dark Horse that's designed to bridge the gap between that film and the upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Set a year-and-a-half after the previous movie, Ghostbusters: Back in Town is a new four-issue limited series that sees the Spenglers move into the famous TriBeCa Firehouse - and face a new paranormal threat.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The series is written by David Booher, drawn by Blue Delliquanti, colored by Mildred Louis and Cris Peter, and lettered by Jimmy Betancourt of Comicraft.

Producer Jason Reitman, who also co-wrote the latest film with director Gil Kenan, said of the new comic: "Our friends at Dark Horse have picked up the Spengler family and hand-delivered them to Manhattan where they will begin their journey back into Ghostbusting! It has been a personal thrill to collaborate with this incredible group of artists and storytellers on new chapters in the proton jungle."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Dark Horse's official synopsis for the new series reads:

"A year and a half after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ghostbusters are officially back in business and headed to where it all began: New York City! Callie, Gary, Trevor, and Phoebe are moving into the Firehouse and ready to take on the Spengler family business... or are they? Ghostbusting on top of changing family dynamics has a way of going awry-and that's exactly what one paranormal force is counting on. See what the Big Apple has in store for the latest generation of Ghostbusters with the first installment of an all-new series that bridges the gap between Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the upcoming sequel!"

Ghostbusters: Back in Town is published by Dark Horse Comics on March 27.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on March 29, 2024. For more upcoming movies, check out our breakdown of the 2023 movie release dates still to come.