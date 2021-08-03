Get the best of both worlds with up to $200 off these stellar 2-in-1 ultrabooks

Best Buy is currently offering high-end 2-in-1 ultrabooks from Samsung and HP for prices that are hard to resist.

You can save up to $200 on the super impressive HP Envy and HP Spectre x360 which are ideal for high-intensity multitasking and productivity, as well as multi-monitor setups.

The appeal to 2-in-1 machines like this is that they can be used both as a laptop and tablet, offering touchscreen capabilities to blitz through documents, spreadsheets and other work apps with a much faster pace than a mouse/trackpad can allow.

Here's what you should know regarding these computers: all three are powered by Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, which is superb for loading things like HD video, spreadsheets, web apps, etc. but isn't going to be enough to run games on. If you've got your eye on something for work and play, you may need to take a look at the best gaming laptops instead.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 | $849.99 Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 | $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200. The two most important aspects of this ultrabook are its QLED touchscreen for vibrant colors and deep blacks combined with the small form factor. If you're after something sleek to take around with you, this is worth your consideration. Features: Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3-inch QLED Full HD touchscreen. View Deal

HP Envy 2-in-1 | $1,000 HP Envy 2-in-1 | $1,000 $819.99 at Best Buy

Save $180. Swap over to an HP hybrid laptop and benefit from a faster processor and more storage space as a result. The aesthetics are also something to consider, wrapped in pale gold color, it looks super-premium for the price, too. Features: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Evo Platform, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | $1,730 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | $1,730 $1,529.99 at Best Buy

Save $200. It's been considered by many to be the gold standard for 2-in-1 enterprising ultrabooks and for good reason. Offering a monstrous amount of memory, including 32GB Intel Optane for superfast operation, this is the laptop for you if you need the cream of the crop and have the money to spare. Features: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Evo Platform, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane, 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000 resolution) touchscreen. View Deal

