Get the best of both worlds with up to $200 off these stellar 2-in-1 ultrabooks

The much-coveted HP Spectre x360 and other fantastic convertible laptops are discounted until Sunday

Best Buy is currently offering high-end 2-in-1 ultrabooks from Samsung and HP for prices that are hard to resist. 

You can save up to $200 on the super impressive HP Envy and HP Spectre x360 which are ideal for high-intensity multitasking and productivity, as well as multi-monitor setups. 

The appeal to 2-in-1 machines like this is that they can be used both as a laptop and tablet, offering touchscreen capabilities to blitz through documents, spreadsheets and other work apps with a much faster pace than a mouse/trackpad can allow.

Here's what you should know regarding these computers: all three are powered by Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, which is superb for loading things like HD video, spreadsheets, web apps, etc. but isn't going to be enough to run games on. If you've got your eye on something for work and play, you may need to take a look at the best gaming laptops instead.

