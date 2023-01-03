Get Ring Fit Adventure for 30% off and start the New Year off right

Thinking about signing up for the gym? How about a cheaper alternative that guarantees more fun and less hassle? Well, Ring Fit Adventure now has an almighty discount to usher in the New Year, providing the perfect excuse to pick up the exercising action RPG on Nintendo Switch.

The deal in question reduces Ring Fit Adventure from $79.99 to $54.99 (opens in new tab) at GameStop, offering a saving of $25. Since launching in 2019, the game has proved super popular with sales of more than 14.5 million globally, so seeing it cost lower than its typical $79 price tag is always a welcome sight. Stumbling across the bundle in-store is still a rare feat today too, so equally refreshing to see both plenty of stock and a decent saving of 31% to be had. It's easily one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen since Black Friday.

Alongside the game, you take away two new accessories: the Ring-Con and Leg Strap. Each is designed to help measure real-world actions before turning them into game moves that will be presented onscreen. In general, this is one of the best Ring Fit Adventure prices we've seen with Nintendo's products more likely to rise in cost than decrease after a few years. You only need to do a quick eBay search to quickly discover how overinflated games like these can become.

Today's best Ring Fit Adventure deal

(opens in new tab) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) | $79.99 $54.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

After being sold out over Black Friday and the Christmas holidays, GameStop has Ring Fit Adventure stock back online with a decent 30% discount available. It's likely to sell fast as one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen for a while, so be quick if interested. UK price: £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

