Get Far Cry 3 free on Ubisoft Connect through Saturday

Ubisoft is giving away free copies of Far Cry 3 on PC, and all you need to do to claim yours is visit a website and sign in.

The promotion is offering free copies of Far Cry 3 on Ubisoft Connect to anyone who requests one by Saturday, September 11 at 2:30 am local time - just head to Ubisoft's official site and sign in with your Ubisoft account and the game will be instantly unlocked for your account. Of course, you'll need to install the Ubisoft Connect launcher to actually download and play it on your computer, assuming you don't already have it ready to go.

When Far Cry 3 first arrived in 2012 it was the latest entry in an already well-established - albeit somewhat eclectic - shooter franchise: the first Far Cry from original developer Crytek laid out many of the fundamentals of open-world shooting action, then Far Cry 2 gave players more reasons to explore the world with a shifting web of enemy outposts, NPC allies, and side missions. Finally, Far Cry 3 - and just as importantly Vaas Montenegro, its charismatic villain - set out a streamlined new formula for the future of the series.

With Far Cry 6 set to launch in one month, now's the perfect time to head back and see how modern Far Cry action came together. That's especially true, because you'll be able to play as Vaas and other Far Cry villains in the Far Cry 6 season pass DLC .