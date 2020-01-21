Get a cheap gaming laptop deal at Amazon with up to 35% off MSI machines - ends today!

If you're after a cheap gaming laptop deal, then this here offering is a great one to peruse. Amazon has a mini range of quality MSI portable gaming machines reduced right now covering high-end models, entry-level machines and a creative option. Right at the top however let me point out that these are Amazon Deal of the Days so, maybe obviously, they will end at midnight tonight (that's midnight Pacific time.)

MSI is a reputable maker of gaming machines, and produce models that often neatly combine style with sheer power. You can have confidence in their machines, as we do with one of their laptops sitting proudly among our picks for best gaming laptop you can buy right now.

There are six varying machines all on offer under this particular Deal of the Day umbrella and you can save up to 35%, but the discounts average out at about 20% really. Still can't turn your nose up at that. There's a great budget option that I've put below but the most attractive, and the best bang for buck option is probably the GV63 8SE-014 model. This has an i7-8750H processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 1080p panel capable of 120Hz refresh and 3ms response, and a 256GB SSD & 1TB HDD storage combo. This is reduced by more than 600 dollars, taking its price down to a reasonable (for what it is) $1,175.

That's a fair whack off a price tag but for what you're getting it really is great value: it's not that often you'll see a well-balanced, ray-tracing-ready machine from a premium maker at the $1,100 or so mark. And Amazon has recognized that by only reducing its price for a limited time, so we'd recommend you go for it if you've been waiting to see what January brings, deals-wise.

However, if you want a super deal on a modest machine then MSI and Amazon have you covered here too. This GF63 laptop model scales back everything but still comes together to offer a solid laptop that will handle games. Sure it's got the modest GPU and CPU combo that won't have you gaming on ultra settings, but if you're looking for some escapism on lighter games like Rocket League and Fortnite in between using the machine for studies, then this machine is a great contender. It would also make a fine first gaming laptop, offering an affordable way into PC gaming.

Want to see some more laptop deals? Well, head on over to the laptop and gaming sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

If you want to see your other options for portable powerhouses, head on over to our round of the finest gaming laptops. And if you prefer your machines to be static, then check out the best gaming PCs going.