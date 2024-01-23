Geralt of Rivia is forced out of retirement in The Witcher: Corvo Bianco

By Will Salmon
published

Preview | The new miniseries also marks the US comics debut of acclaimed Italian artist Corrado Mastantuono

Art from The Witcher: Corvo Bianco
(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

It's a hard life being a witcher. You're trained, undergo various arduous trials, and then you have to spend your life battling monsters. It probably gets a bit tiring after a while, so it's no wonder that Geralt of Rivia is thinking about settling down to a life of ease.

In The Witcher: Corvo Bianco, a new five-issue miniseries published by Dark Horse in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, Geralt's happy ending doesn't go quite according to plan... In fact, he's about to find himself pulled into a fantasy western adventure that could be his most difficult battle yet.

The Witcher: Corvo Bianco #1 is penned by Bartosz Sztybor - who is also the writer of the current Witcher arc, 'Wild Animals' - and drawn by Corrado Mastantuono, a legend of Italian comics. The series is colored by Matteo Vattani and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. 

We've got a first look at the cover variants for the debut issue in the galleries below. Here's Corrado Mastantuono's own cover for #1, followed by Jorge Molina's variant.

Image 1 of 2
Art from The Witcher: Corvo Bianco
(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"For all who know Geralt, Corvo Bianco is his endgame," said writer Bartosz Sztybor in a statement about the new comic. "The end of his journey, one and only place where he can retire - taking a break from killing monsters and trying to figure out how to make his own wine. As a fan of pop-culture and postmodern genre mixing, that setup above sounded like a perfect premise for a western. A western in The Witcher world - that's something that was never done before! So I quickly got excited and thought about getting on board someone who really knows what western is. Corrado Mastantuono is a comic book legend, one of the biggest names of all time, a person that created the most important titles in European comics, including a real western classic - Tex. With him mixing fantasy and western was never easier and more beautiful. Geralt roaming the Continent with a wild bunch of mages, Elves and Dwarves is my homage to Andrzej Sapkowski, Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone. Just imagine, Yennefer having a duel with another mage and Geralt attacking a stagecoach. Corvo Bianco was his dream, but he needs to fight for it!"

Here's Neyef's variant cover for the issue, followed by Tonci Zonjic's.

Image 1 of 2
Art from The Witcher: Corvo Bianco
(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The official synopsis from Dark Horse reads:

"For a witcher, the simple life can be hard to come by, and even harder to pass up. When Geralt acquires a taste for a slower pace - good wine, and good company - the routines of a witcher are easily eclipsed. With Yennefer at his side, one might hope that Geralt will truly get to enjoy a taste of the good life. But the stains of history are deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more."

The Witcher: Corvo Bianco #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on May 8.

Excited for The Witcher 4? Here's where you can keep track of all our coverage of the upcoming game.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.