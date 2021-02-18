The Witcher returns to comics with Witch's Lament

They're burning witches at the stake - what do you think the Witcher has to say about that?

The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 cover
Geralt returns to comic books this summer with a new The Wicher limited series by one of CD Projekt Red's key writers.

The Witcher: Witch's Lament by writer Bartosz Sztybor with artist Vanessa R. del Rey, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Aditya Bidikar returns to the fictional fantasy realm of the Continent with a story inspired by tragic events from our own real world - and Geralt's past.

"The Witcher: Witch's Lament follows famed witcher Geralt after a routine hunt. But when the captured witch is burned at the stake, Geralt is haunted by images of her death, and a harrowing warning begins to take shape," reads Dark Horse Comics' description of The Witcher: Witch's Lament. "Soon, Geralt finds himself drawn into the mystery surrounding this heinous persecution."

Elements of this are reminiscent of the story of Felicia Cori, from The Witcher game franchise. First introduced in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, she was burned at the stake by witch hunters for being a mage in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - with Geralt coming up short in saving her.

The Witcher: Witch's Lament would be Sztybor's second comic book series in the franchise, after the current The Witcher: Fading Memories limited series. Sztybor is CD Projekt Red's narrative manager, and also a writer for its game. He's also an established comic book writer, with several Polish comic book series including the autobiographical OGN Come Back to Me Again.

Toss a coin for The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 (of 4) when it goes on sale on May 26.

