The Witcher: Wild Animals takes Geralt of Rivia to a strange new world

The Witcher returns to Dark Horse Comics with a new limited series created in collaboration with Witcher video game studio CD Projekt Red. In the new story, titled The Witcher: Wild Animals, Geralt of Rivia finds himself lost in a new world full of new threats and new monsters to hunt down.

The Witcher: Wild Animals, which was first announced by The Beat, will run for four issues. It's written by CD Projekt Red comic book and animation narrative director Bartosz Sztybor, with art from Ukrainian artist Nataliia Rerekina in her US comics debut, along with colors by Patricio Delpeche, and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

The Witcher: Wild Animals #1 features a main cover by series artist Nataliia Rerekina, along with variants by Manuele Fio, Sara Kipin, and Matt Smith. Here's a gallery of the covers:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Fan-favorite witcher Geralt is no stranger to jobs gone wrong, but washing ashore on a strange new land forces him into a conflict between the hunters who took him in and a mysterious clan known to kill humans," reads Dark Horse's official description of The Witcher: Wild Animals. "Where man and creatures coexist, there is an unspoken rule - one where the skills of a witcher go beyond killing monsters."

The Witcher is of course originally based on a series of novels and short stories written by Andrzej Sapkowski all about Geralt of Rivia, one of the eponymous witchers who hunt monsters and supernatural enemies. The novels spun-off into CD Projekt Red's popular video games, as well as a current Netflix streaming series which recently released a new season.

The Witcher: Wild Animals #1 goes on sale in September.

The Witcher 4 is officially underway at CD Projekt Red.