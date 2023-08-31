George R. R. Martin thinks this is the best Game of Thrones episode he wrote, and we have to agree

George R. R. Martin has revealed his favorite of the Game of Thrones episodes he wrote – and we agree.

"I have never claimed to be perfect… but if the good folks at Vanity Fair want to say so, who I am to argue?" Martin wrote on his personal website. "Of course, they are not actually saying I am perfect. They are talking about Blackwater, one of the episodes I wrote for Game of Thrones. (I scripted four. And yes, 'Blackwater' is my own favorite of those, although I thought 'The Lion and The Rose' turned out very well, too and I have a soft spot for that one.)"

Directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Hellboy), Blackwater is the ninth episode of season two, and was the first episode of the series to take place entirely in one location. The episode centers on the Battle of Blackwater Bay in which Tyrion Lannister, acting Hand of the King, defends the city of King's Landing against attack from the Baratheon army. The battle takes place in Martin's GoT book A Clash of Kings, specifically between chapters 58 and 63, and producers scaled it down for the small screen in order to save money.

The episode is widely regarded by critics as one of the best in the series, with Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey giving one the best performances of their respective careers.

Added Martin: "I feel very pleased and flattered to be in such great company. No work of art is ever truly perfect, of course… but it is very gratifying to hear that maybe you achieved it, or at least came close… for some of your readers (or viewers)… once in a very great while. There is always a next time, though… and regardless of how well (or poorly) one of my tales is received, I always want to do better the next time I sit down in front of the computer."

Game of Thrones is streaming in its entirety on MAX. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.