Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Francis Manapul and more A-List creators form new comic imprint Ghost Machine

Several of the biggest names in superhero comics are coming together to launch their own "creator-owned and operated media company," named Ghost Machine. Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut will all become exclusive Ghost Machine creators once their current obligations to other publishers are through.

"Our ambition for Ghost Machine is to push beyond superheroes, introducing new genres, characters and shared universes, completely co-owned by all the creators involved. We see this as the future of how creatives will work and retain creative control and meaningfully participate in success like never before," reads a joint statement from the Ghost Machine founding creators.

(Image credit: Ghost Machine)

"Our passion is for the magic of graphic storytelling and the emotional resonance of compelling characters. But we are not just a comic book company - we are the first wholly creator-owned and operated media company of its kind, born out of a desire to create and succeed together."

Rather than operating as a publisher itself, Ghost Machine will publish its titles through Image Comics. As for what those titles are, here's Ghost Machine's description of their initial line:

"A two-issue prequel series, GEIGER: GROUND ZERO by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, ships in November and December before Ghost Machine’s first official release in January 2024 with GHOST MACHINE #1, a 64-page special which will introduce its FOUR SHARED UNIVERSES of characters:

1) THE UNNAMED; revealing a mysterious group of genre heroes from across history, featuring characters and titles like GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, REDCOAT and FIRST GHOST. A GEIGER series, based on Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s hit comic of the same name, is already in development at Paramount TV with director Justin Simien.

2) ROOK: EXODUS; a sprawling sci-fi epic which takes place in the far future, on a world where every aspect of nature is controlled by humanity.

3) The universe of FAMILY ODYSSEYS centering around the time displaced family, THE ROCKETFELLERS, and their friends. And 4) An epic HORROR UNIVERSE co-created and illustrated by one of our secret superstar artists to be announced, currently under contract. Following Ghost Machine #1, Ghost Machine’s titles will begin shipping in April 2024 with an all-new ongoing GEIGER series, REDCOAT and ROOK: EXODUS."

And here's a gallery of Ghost Machine covers:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine) (Image credit: Ghost Machine)

Ghost Machine's first release lands in November.

