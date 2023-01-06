Genshin Impact update 3.4 launches later this month with two new Dendro characters

The release date for Genshin Impact's 3.4 update has been revealed, as have the two new characters headlining the patch.

Earlier today on January 6, HoYoverse hosted a brand new livestream dedicated to unveiling details of Genshin Impact update 3.4. The biggest news to come from the broadcast was the reveal that update 3.4 will be launching just later this month on January 18.

Additionally, HoYoverse unveiled Alhaitham and Yaoao, the two new characters entering Genshin Impact with update 3.4. You can check a full recap of the two characters and their abilities just below, as Alhaitham wields a sword while using Dendro elements, while Yaoyao uses the same element with a polearm.

Elsewhere in the new update, the desert region of Sumeru will finally open up for exploration. This region is dubbed the 'Desert of Hadramaveth,' and is centred around a constant tornado right in the middle of the desert, with jagged spikes punctuating the landscape all around it.

Update 3.4 will also bolster the Genius Invokation trading card game. Genshin Impact's previous update 3.3 introduced this collectible card game, but going forward, each new patch for HoYoverse's game will put a twist on the traditional trading card game. With update 3.4, players will have 8 Omni Dice to work with, and Klee and Beidou cards will also be available for collecting.

Finally, the 3.4 update will offer players 10 + 3 Intertwined Fates, a 4-star Liyue character, and a brand new outfit for Lisa when it launches on January 18. In terms of collectible gear, Kamisato Ayaka’s new outfit will also be available in store with a limited-time discount.

