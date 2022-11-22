Genshin Impact scoops a Golden Joystick trophy for the Still Playing award

Genshin Impact has won the Still Playing award at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Released back in 2020, developer Hoyoverse has kept the open-world RPG topped up with plenty of updates, rarely missing its target of releasing a patch every six weeks. It’s no wonder that sticking with Genshin Impact has been a breeze for so many players.

The quality of each update proves strong, too, with Genshin Impact beating out competition from last year’s winners Final Fantasy 14, alongside Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and more to take home the prize.

Here are the nominees in full:

Genshin Impact (Winner)

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

While Genshin Impact has seen plenty of updates this year – offering more story content, new characters, and more – the pick of the bunch proves to be patch 3.0 , otherwise known as The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings update. Not only did we get our usual helping of new faces, more weapons, and another slice of story content, we got a whole new region to explore called Sumeru and the new Dendro character element to keep combat fresh.

We’re certainly fans of the update, too. Discussing the Genshin Impact 3.0 patch , Austin Wood writes: “Visually, mechanically, and narratively, Sumeru positively pops. It's an entire game worth of content added onto an already gigantic world that's totally free to play. As someone who's prone to open-world fatigue, I still can't believe how much or how long I've been playing Genshin and how eagerly I look forward to playing more.”

