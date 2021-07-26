Genshin Impact fishing minigame seemingly leaked for update 2.1

Genshin Impact update 2.1 will add a full-fat fishing minigame according to newly leaked beta details.

Shortly after the release of every new Genshin Impact update, beta participants and data miners inevitably start to share some details from the next update. With the dust starting to settle on update 2.0, several reputable leakers began to share details on update 2.1 over the weekend, and the headliner is a new fishing mechanic complete with a fishing rod and exotic fish.

Genshin leaker abc64 posted an image of the Moonstringer fishing rod which we'll apparently use to hook all the new fish, while Genshin Intel shared a variety of fish to catch, from colorful bettas to graceful angelfish. It seems that fishing will be tied to an upcoming event that will dish out exclusive weapons – including a giant tuna that you wield like a claymore like we're in friggin' Monster Hunter or something – as well as new cosmetics for your Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact has let players collect fish since the start of the game, but until now, it's just been a matter of bare-handing them out of the water – or, if you're playing Klee, blasting them sky-high. The Moonstringer fishing rod will presumably take a more nuanced approach to fishing. If Genshin Impact's many eclectic events are anything to go by, we're in for a timing-based minigame of some sort.

All of this fishing hype remains unofficial and subject to change, of course, but with developer MiHoYo sharing update information earlier and earlier, it may not be long before it's confirmed. Just last week, the studio revealed that update 2.1 will introduce Raiden Shogun , Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara as playable characters. Not only that, a Genshin Impact Aloy crossover will see the Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West lead come to Teyvat as a free five-star character available to all players (though PS4 and PS5 users will get her first).